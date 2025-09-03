Defrank logged a 3.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB in 31 innings across 10 starts in the Dominican Summer League.

Arguably the top pitching prospect from the DSL this year, the 6-foot-5 Defrank already touches triple digits with his fastball and he features an advanced changeup to go with an average slider. Defrank, who signed for $560,000 on Jan. 15 this year, has a chance to rocket up prospect lists next year if he stays healthy and throws enough strikes.