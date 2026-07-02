Marlins' Keyner Benitez: Done for season with arm injury

Single-A Jupiter placed Benitez on the injured list May 9, and the left-hander is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an arm injury, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Benitez had gotten off to a stellar start to the season for Jupiter, generating a 2.79 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 19.1 innings through five starts. During his final appearance May 7, Benitez was working on a no-hitter midway through the fourth inning before he was abruptly pulled from the start after getting checked out on the mound by a trainer, per FishOnFirst.com. Benitez didn't look to be in any major discomfort at the time he was removed from the game, but the Marlins determined days later that he would need to be shut down. Details regarding Benitez's injury remain scarce nearly two months later, but the fact that he's been shut down for the season could point to the 20-year-old lefty requiring elbow or shoulder surgery.