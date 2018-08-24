Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Activated from DL
Barraclough (back) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Barraclough will rejoin the Marlins' bullpen after being placed on the DL on Aug. 10 due to lower-back stiffness. He didn't require any sort of rehab assignment, but experienced no issues during a pair of simulated games over the past week.
