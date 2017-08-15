Barraclough (shoulder) was reinstated from the DL prior to Tuesday's game against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He has been out with a shoulder injury since July 24, but after logging two rehab appearances in the lower levels of the minors, Barraclough is ready to assume a late-inning role for the Marlins. Prior to Barraclough's injury, manager Don Mattingly said that he would be the top candidate to take over in the ninth inning if A.J. Ramos got traded, but then by the time Ramos got dealt, Barraclough was on the shelf. Brad Ziegler has not allowed a run while striking out three in five innings and is 4-for-4 on save chances since taking over as the closer, so it remains to be seen if Barraclough will immediately be used as a closer or as a setup man. Still, even as a setup man, he would be a couple bad outings from Ziegler away from getting saves, so he is worth adding in standard leagues.