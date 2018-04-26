Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Away from team Wednesday
Barraclough was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to a death in his family, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Barraclough left the team prior to Wednesday's game. It's unclear if he'll remain away from the Marlins beyond Thursday's off-day, but if he does, the team will likely place him on the bereavement list and add another bullpen arm from the minors.
