Barraclough gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning Monday to blow his first save since taking over as the Marlins' closer in an eventual 3-2 win over the Rays.

It was his third blown save of the year, but the first two came when he was still in a setup role. Barraclough had converted seven straight opportunities prior to Monday's stumble, and the run on his ledger was the first he'd allowed in nearly two months, snapping a string of 21 straight scoreless appearances. Trade rumors have been swirling around Barraclough, but if the right-hander remains in Miami he should continue to be a strong second-tier closing option for fantasy purposes.