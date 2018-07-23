Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Blows save in spectacular fashion against Rays
Barraclough (0-4) blew his fourth save of the season in Sunday's loss to the Rays, surrendering five runs on four hits and a walk over 0.2 innings while striking out one.
Brought in to protect a 4-1 lead, Barraclough instead suffered a complete meltdown capped by a Daniel Robertson walkoff grand slam. Only two of the right-hander's blown saves have come since he took over as the Marlins' closer, but he's now been scored upon in two straight appearances since the All-Star break and has a 9.39 ERA in July thanks to three homers in 7.2 innings. Barraclough isn't doing much to improve his trade value with the deadline approaching, but it still wouldn't be a surprise to see him in another uniform -- and in a setup role for a contender -- in August.
