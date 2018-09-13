Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Blows seventh save
Barraclough (0-6) blew a save and took the loss Thursday, recording just one out and allowing two solo home runs in a 4-3 loss to the Mets.
Barraclough was called in to protect a one-run lead Thursday, needing just two outs to finish the job. After inducing a Dominic Smith groundout, he served up back-to-back homers to Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier. The 28-year-old has blown his last four save chances, making him 10-for-17 this season.
