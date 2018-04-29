Barraclough struck out the side and hit a batter in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Manager Don Mattingly said after the game that Brad Ziegler "was not feeling 100 percent", according to ESPN, but whether that means Ziegler is dealing with an illness or injury, or Mattingly is just trying to ease him out of the closer role gently, is still unclear. Given Barraclough's dominance in his first save attempt and overall success this season -- he's now got a 2.31 ERA and 21:7 K:BB in 11.2 innings -- it seems likely that more ninth-inning duty lies ahead for the right-hander.