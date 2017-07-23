Barraclough would likely get the first chance to close games if the Marlins trade A.J. Ramos before the deadline, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

"Claw would be easy to put there for me," manager Don Mattingly said of giving Barraclough the ball in the ninth inning. "Out of our guys who've had success, I think Claw's that guy." Ramos is being shopped pretty hard, so this is a very real scenario. Mattingly also mentioned Brad Ziegler as a potential option for saves is Ramos is dealt, but Ziegler is currently on the DL with a lower-back strain. Barraclough has a 3.38 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season, and while he could be a bit of a ratio risk over the season's final months, the strikeouts and potential saves make him a worthwhile stash for owners looking for saves on the waiver wire.