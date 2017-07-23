Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Could close if Ramos traded
Barraclough would likely get the first chance to close games if the Marlins trade A.J. Ramos before the deadline, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
"Claw would be easy to put there for me," manager Don Mattingly said of giving Barraclough the ball in the ninth inning. "Out of our guys who've had success, I think Claw's that guy." Ramos is being shopped pretty hard, so this is a very real scenario. Mattingly also mentioned Brad Ziegler as a potential option for saves is Ramos is dealt, but Ziegler is currently on the DL with a lower-back strain. Barraclough has a 3.38 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season, and while he could be a bit of a ratio risk over the season's final months, the strikeouts and potential saves make him a worthwhile stash for owners looking for saves on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Shows some improvement in control•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Credited with win Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Walking batters at alarming rate•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Notches first win Sunday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Succeeding in seventh-inning role•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Control deserts him Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...