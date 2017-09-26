Barraclough pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to collect his first save of the season during Monday's win over Colorado.

The hard-throwing righty has been solid since returning from injury Aug. 15 with a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12.1 K/9. The Marlins aren't landing in many save situations of late, but Barraclough could be first in line to close out games when the opportunities present themselves.