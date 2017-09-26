Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Earns first save of 2017
Barraclough pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to collect his first save of the season during Monday's win over Colorado.
The hard-throwing righty has been solid since returning from injury Aug. 15 with a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12.1 K/9. The Marlins aren't landing in many save situations of late, but Barraclough could be first in line to close out games when the opportunities present themselves.
More News
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Blows fourth save Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Notches 22nd hold Thursday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Activated from DL•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Rehabbing at High-A•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: To throw batting practice Thursday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...