Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Earns fourth save
Barraclough earned the save Tuesday, recording one strikeout in a clean ninth inning against the Giants.
Barraclough is now 4-for-6 in save opportunities, although both blown saves came back in mid-April. The 28-year-old now has a 1.23 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 30 strikeouts across 29.1 innings. The right-hander has allowed only nine hits this season but has struggled with his control at times -- 15 walks allowed -- although he has only three walks over his last 11.2 innings.
