Barraclough needed just 10 pitches to work a perfect ninth inning Sunday, picking up the save in a 8-5 win over Colorado.

Since taking over as the Marlins closer at the end of May, Barraclough is now a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances in 10 scoreless innings. In fact, he hasn't allowed a hit in the entire month of June, his long blemish being a walk. His season ERA is down to a stifling 1.05 with a 35:16 K:BB.