Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Earns third save with scoreless inning
Barraclough recorded one strikeout in a clean inning of work to earn his third save of the season Monday against the Giants.
Barraclough was dominant in this one, throwing nine of 11 pitches for strikes as he retired the side in order. This clean outing continued a stretch of dominance that's seen the right-hander rattle off 13 straight scoreless outings to lower his ERA to 1.27, to go along with a 0.85 WHIP. Barraclough won't see too many save opportunities, but he's more than capable of helping enough in ratios to justify ownership and then some.
