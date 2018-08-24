Barraclough (back) is expected to be activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins will be getting one of their top bullpen arms back after Barraclough's stint on the disabled list due to a lower back issue. The hope is that Barraclough can recapture his first-half form considering his disastrous second half numbers lowlighted by a 22.2 ERA with three home runs allowed and six walks over just 5.2 innings.