Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Fans two Sunday
Barraclough struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
The flamethrowing righty is off to a good start to the season, posting a 4:1 K:BB through two innings without allowing a run. Marlins closer Brad Ziegler is already looking shaky, and if manager Don Mattingly decides to make a change, Barraclough seems like the top candidate to replace the veteran in save situations.
