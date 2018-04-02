Barraclough struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

The flamethrowing righty is off to a good start to the season, posting a 4:1 K:BB through two innings without allowing a run. Marlins closer Brad Ziegler is already looking shaky, and if manager Don Mattingly decides to make a change, Barraclough seems like the top candidate to replace the veteran in save situations.