Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Heads to DL with shoulder problem
Barraclough was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when the injury was sustained, especially given that he's pitched well since the All-Star break, allowing just one run in 5.2 innings pitched. The move is retroactive to July 25, so the earliest he can return is August 4, although no word has come forth as to whether he'll be ready by then or not. To fill his spot in the bullpen, Drew Steckenrider was called up from the minors.
