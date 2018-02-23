Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Lined up for high-leverage innings
Barraclough is not expected to overtake Brad Ziegler as the Marlins' closer to start the regular season, Fox Sports Florida reports.
"Claw" has a gaudy 12.1 K/9 to go with a 2.97 ERA in 163 MLB innings, but manager Don Mattingly seems to prefer using him in high-leverage situations outside of the ninth inning. The skipper commented, "For two years I've been putting Claw against the best part of anybody's lineup, in the seventh or the eighth...We want to be flexible with a few of our guys down there." Barraclough should put up good numbers and seems to be next in line for save opportunities, but it doesn't seem like a changing of the guard is imminent.
