Barraclough gave up four runs on two hits and two walks, including a walk-off three-run home run against the Phillies on Thursday to log his sixth blown save of the season.

He came on to start the ninth inning, charged with protecting a one-run lead. Barraclough quickly allowed the tying run to score and then gave a three-run bomb to Maikel Franco, which ended the game. He has now given up 11 runs over his last 4.1 innings (five appearances), blowing three saves and serving up three home runs over that span. His ERA has risen from 0.99 at the start of July to 3.28 after this outing. Drew Steckenrider, who pitched a perfect eighth inning Thursday and owns a 3.19 ERA on the season would be next in line if Barraclough loses the closer's job amid these struggles.