Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Nails down eighth save
Barraclough struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to pick up his eighth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.
He extended his scoreless streak to 20.2 innings and 21 appearances, and Barraclough is a perfect 7-for-7 in save chances since taking over as the Marlins' closer at the beginning of June, posting a 12:2 K:BB in 12 innings on the month while allowing only one hit. The right-hander is emerging as a dominant ninth-inning option in Miami.
