Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Officially named closer
Barraclough will operate as the Marlins' closer moving forward, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Manager Don Mattingly went on the record Thursday night stating that Barraclough will be the team's new closer following Brad Ziegler's removal from that role after getting off to a disappointing start this season with a 7.83 ERA over 23 innings. Barraclough possesses solid strikeout potential but has always struggled with his command, as evidenced by his 15 percent walk rate this season. The 28-year-old owns a 1.48 ERA this season, but his 4.06 FIP may be slightly more telling of his true production, as his ERA is being suppressed by a .130 BABIP and 90 percent strand rate. Nevertheless, go grab him off waivers if you're in need of some cheap saves.
