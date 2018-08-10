Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Put on DL with back stiffness
Barraclough was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday due to lower-back stiffness, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Barraclough will be eligible to return from the shelf Aug. 19 prior to the series finale in Washington. It's unclear as to when he suffered this injury, though it may have occurred during his previous outing against St. Louis on Wednesday when he allowed two earned runs in one inning of relief. The right-hander has been in the midst of a rough patch as of late, logging a horrendous 22.24 ERA and 3.53 WHIP across his past seven outings dating back to the All-Star break.
