Barraclough threw one inning Saturday in his return from an illness-related absence, and he worked around a solo home run to record his 10th save of the season. He struck out two.

The right-hander was too sick to pitch Friday but despite yielding a one-out big fly to Ji-Man Choi that made it interesting, Barraclough whiffed two and got Mallex Smith to fly out to end things. Barraclough has a 1.45 ERA and 10.2 K/9, but if Miami winds up trading him to a team that'll use him more often as a setup man, his fantasy value will take a significant hit.