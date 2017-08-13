Barraclough (shoulder) mad his second rehab appearance Saturday, issuing one walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning for High-A Jupiter.

His first rehab appearance was Thursday in the Gulf Coast League, and he quickly moved up to the Florida State League. Barraclough appears poised to return to the big-league bullpen later this month. He will likely get some save opportunities at some point once he returns, so he is worth stashing, especially for owners chasing saves in deeper leagues.