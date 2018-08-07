Manager Don Mattingly said Barraclough will be removed from the closer role, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Barraclough has struggled mightily as of late, blowing three saves and allowing 11 runs (including two homers) with a 3:5 K:BB across his last 3.2 innings (five appearances), prompting Mattingly to turn to a closer-by-committee approach in the ninth inning while allowing the right-hander to regroup in a lower-leverage role. Drew Steckenrider and Tayron Guerrero are both options to see chances in the ninth inning while Barraclough figures things out. Given his past success, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old return to the late-inning mix for the stretch run if he gets back on track.