Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Removed from closer role
Manager Don Mattingly said Barraclough will be removed from the closer role, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Barraclough has struggled mightily as of late, blowing three saves and allowing 11 runs (including two homers) with a 3:5 K:BB across his last 3.2 innings (five appearances), prompting Mattingly to turn to a closer-by-committee approach in the ninth inning while allowing the right-hander to regroup in a lower-leverage role. Drew Steckenrider and Tayron Guerrero are both options to see chances in the ninth inning while Barraclough figures things out. Given his past success, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old return to the late-inning mix for the stretch run if he gets back on track.
More News
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Logs sixth blown save•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Blows save in spectacular fashion against Rays•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Registers save in return•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Dealing with illness•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Rings up ninth save•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Blows first save as closer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart