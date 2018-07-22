Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Returns, registers save
Barraclough threw one inning in his return Saturday from an illness-related absence, and he worked around a solo home run to record his 10th save of the season. He struck out two.
The right-hander was too sick to be available Friday, but despite yielding a one-out big fly to Ji-Man Choi that made it interesting, Barraclough whiffed two and got Mallex Smith to fly out to end things. The setback in the earned-run column brought his ERA all the way up to 1.45 to go along with a 10.2 K/9 and 4.8 BB/9, though if Miami winds up trading him to a team that'll use him more often as a setup man, his fantasy value will take a significant hit.
