Barraclough gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his ninth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.

It's his first save in seven July appearances, but that's more a product of the Marlins' inability to hand him leads consistently than Barraclough's own performance. He now has a 1.28 ERA and 47:23 K:BB through 42.1 innings on the season.