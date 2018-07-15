Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Rings up ninth save
Barraclough gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his ninth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.
It's his first save in seven July appearances, but that's more a product of the Marlins' inability to hand him leads consistently than Barraclough's own performance. He now has a 1.28 ERA and 47:23 K:BB through 42.1 innings on the season.
