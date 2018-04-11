Barraclough allowed solo home runs to Wilmer Flores and Asdrubal Cabrera in the eighth inning Tuesday to get charged with his first blown save of the season in an 8-6 loss to the Mets.

The right-hander's 8:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings to begin the season is still impressive, however, and Barraclough's career 0.5 HR/9 doesn't suggest the long ball will suddenly be a problem for him. Brad Ziegler had another bad outing in the ninth Tuesday, but if the veteran gets deposed as closer it's still not clear whether Barraclough or Drew Steckenrider (0.00 ERA, 7:1 K:BB in 5.2 innings) would be next in line for saves.