Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Serves up two homers Tuesday
Barraclough allowed solo home runs to Wilmer Flores and Asdrubal Cabrera in the eighth inning Tuesday to get charged with his first blown save of the season in an 8-6 loss to the Mets.
The right-hander's 8:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings to begin the season is still impressive, however, and Barraclough's career 0.5 HR/9 doesn't suggest the long ball will suddenly be a problem for him. Brad Ziegler had another bad outing in the ninth Tuesday, but if the veteran gets deposed as closer it's still not clear whether Barraclough or Drew Steckenrider (0.00 ERA, 7:1 K:BB in 5.2 innings) would be next in line for saves.
More News
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Fans two Sunday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Lined up for high-leverage innings•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Earns first save of 2017•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Blows fourth save Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Notches 22nd hold Thursday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Activated from DL•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...