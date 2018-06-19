Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Stays rolling with sixth save
Barraclough saved his sixth game with a perfect ninth Monday against the Giants.
Barraclough needed just 11 pitches (nine strikes) to lock down the save. He has now allowed just one hit over 17 scoreless outings dating back to May 11, and the Marlins aren't likely to look back from their decision to hand Barraclough the closer's role anytime soon.
