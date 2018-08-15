Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Throws simulated game
Barraclough (back) threw a simulated game Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Barraclough hit the disabled list Friday with lower-back stiffness. He's eligible to return Sunday, and the fact that he's back throwing suggests that he has a shot to do so, though a timetable has not yet been announced.
