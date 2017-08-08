Barraclough (shoulder) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and is scheduled to throw batting practice Thursday, Kyle Melnick of MLB.com reports.

Assuming all goes well Thursday, the Marlins will then decide on the next step in the right-hander's rehab. Barraclough last pitched in a game July 24, so a short minor-league stint may be necessary, but once he's back in the Marlins bullpen he could get some opportunities to close alongside Brad Ziegler.

