Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: To throw batting practice Thursday
Barraclough (shoulder) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and is scheduled to throw batting practice Thursday, Kyle Melnick of MLB.com reports.
Assuming all goes well Thursday, the Marlins will then decide on the next step in the right-hander's rehab. Barraclough last pitched in a game July 24, so a short minor-league stint may be necessary, but once he's back in the Marlins bullpen he could get some opportunities to close alongside Brad Ziegler.
More News
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Heads to DL with shoulder problem•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Could close if Ramos traded•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Shows some improvement in control•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Credited with win Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Walking batters at alarming rate•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...