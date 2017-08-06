Barraclough (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, his first since being placed on the disabled list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The short session was a big first step in the recovery process for Barraclough, who hasn't pitched since July 24 while dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Frisaro reports that the next step for the reliever will be a throwing session off the mound Monday, though it's still unclear as to when he could be return from the DL. Brad Ziegler will continue holding down closing duties for the time being.