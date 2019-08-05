Marlins' Kyle Keller: Sent back to minors
Keller was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday.
Keller spent just four days on the big-league roster, allowing a run in 1.2 innings in his only appearances. He'll make way on the roster for Ryne Stanek (hip), who returns from the injured list in a corresponding move.
