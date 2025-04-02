Stowers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

The 27-year-old outfielder took Kodai Senga deep in the first inning, giving Stowers his first long ball of the season. After a shaky spring at the plate, Stowers has had a productive first week of the regular season, batting .313 (5-for-16) with four RBI and a steal while starting four of Miami's first six games.