Stowers will be placed on the injured list and is slated to miss "several weeks," per Marlins manager Clayton McCullough, due to a Grade 1 left side strain, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

After the Marlins released their lineup without Stowers in it Saturday, McCullough indicated that the outfielder's absence was precautionary, per Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network. However, that outlook has shifted significantly, as Stowers is now headed to the IL and is expected to be sidelined for more than the 10-day minimum. That's a huge blow for Miami's offense, as Stowers has broken out this season, posting a .912 OPS with 25 homers, 73 RBI, 51 runs scored and five stolen bases through 117 games. Heriberto Hernandez started in left field against Boston on Saturday and could get the bulk of the work at that position until Stowers is able to return to action.