default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stowers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Stowers has made 10 starts against left-handed pitching this season and has an .834 OPS versus southpaws, but he'll take a seat Sunday with MacKenzie Gore on the mound for Washington. Heriberto Hernandez will start in left field and bat fifth in the series finale.

More News