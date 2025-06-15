Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Stowers has made 10 starts against left-handed pitching this season and has an .834 OPS versus southpaws, but he'll take a seat Sunday with MacKenzie Gore on the mound for Washington. Heriberto Hernandez will start in left field and bat fifth in the series finale.
