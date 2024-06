The Marlins selected Tyler's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Tyler will be making his first career MLB start Sunday, taking the place of Braxton Garrett (forearm), who landed on the 15-day IL. The 27-year-old Tyler owns a 2.80 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 45 innings in Triple-A, and he allowed one run in two innings during his only other MLB outing this season.