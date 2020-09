Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Jesus Aguilar (back) returning to the lineup for the first time in a week, Diaz will head to the bench after a stretch of eight consecutive starts, during which he went 3-for-26 with one walk and nine strikeouts. Assuming Aguilar's back doesn't present any problems for him moving forward, Diaz could soon be headed back to the Marlins' alternate training site.