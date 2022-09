Diaz isn't starting in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Diaz holds a .436 OPS in the month of September -- not too far away from his .481 OPS on the season. He'll watch game two from the dugout while Garrett Cooper starts at first base. Brian Anderson will serve as Miami's designated hitter for Cooper, and Luke Williams will start in left field, batting ninth.