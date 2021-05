Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and will bat fifth and play first base Thursday against the Phillies.

The 24-year-old made his major-league debut last season but did very little with his 41 plate appearances, hitting .154/.195/.205. He hasn't been good in 18 Triple-A games this year, either, hitting just .225/.282/.451. Nick Neidert (biceps) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.