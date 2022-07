Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.