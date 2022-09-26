Diaz went 1-for-3 wit ha solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals.
Diaz put the Marlins on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning, when he sent a 375-foot blast to right field to lead off the frame. The home run was the second in four days for Diaz, but he hasn't done much since his July 26 call-up from Triple-A Jacksonville to generate much excitement for fantasy purposes. The lefty-hitting first baseman doesn't typically start against lefties, and since he's slashed .167/.225/.304 in 151 plate appearances in the majors this season, he's often been relegated to the bottom of the order against right-handed starting pitchers.