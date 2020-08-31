Diaz will start at first base and will bat fifth Monday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lewis will crack the starting nine for the seventh game in a row, though it's worth noting that Jesus Aguilar (back) is sitting out for a fourth consecutive contest. The Marlins haven't ruled out Aguilar requiring a trip to the injured list, so Diaz could continue to play regularly this week if Miami does elect to shut the veteran down. The 23-year-old rookie has thus far gotten off to a rough start to his MLB career, slashing .148/.207/.148 across 29 plate appearances in nine games. His fortunes are unlikely to improve Monday with Mets ace Jacob deGrom on the bump.