Diaz will start at first base and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

While Garrett Cooper (wrist) is on the 10-day injured list, the lefty-hitting Diaz looks like he'll get a chance to play regularly at least against right-handed pitching. After going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss, Diaz will pick up his third consecutive start at first base Thursday while Jesus Aguilar handles designated-hitter duties.