Diaz was acquired by the Marlins from the Twins on Saturday for Sergio Romo, minor-league pitcher Chris Vallimont and a player to be named later, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Diaz began the season at High-A and had an .866 OPS in 57 games to earn a promotion to Double-A, where he has a .950 OPS through his first 32 contests. The Marlins think very highly of the 22-year-old first baseman, considering that they parted with two minor-leaguers plus Romo to acquire him.