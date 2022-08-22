Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Diaz got the Marlins on the board in the fourth inning, but they never realistically challenged the Dodgers' lead. With two extra-base hits Sunday, he doubled his output for the season in that category (one homer, three doubles). He's added a .164/.253/.247 slash line with four RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base through 83 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to see the strong side of a platoon at first base, while Jesus Aguilar handles the short side.