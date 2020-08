Diaz is starting at first base and batting cleanup in his first MLB start Sunday against the Braves.

He went 1-for-1 in a pinch hit appearance Saturday, hitting an opposite field grounder through the left side of the infield. Diaz is the Marlins' first baseman of the future, but he has never played at Triple-A. Even so, he would have debuted in 2020 even under normal circumstances, and he has the raw power and bat-to-ball ability to make a little noise over the rest of the season.