Diaz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.
Diaz opened the scoring with a home run off righty starter Kyle Gibson to lead off the third inning. The first baseman has struggled to put the bat on the ball more than usual in his last eight games, recording a 37.5 percent strikeout rate over 23 at-bats. For the most part, the 25-year-old is only used against right-handed pitching as he has 103 plate appearances against righties and only eight against lefties this season; this comes as no surprise as he has recorded a .394 OPS in 59 plate appearances facing lefties since 2020.