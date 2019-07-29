Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Impressive exit velocity this year
Diaz was targeted by the Marlins in the Sergio Romo trade as their analytics department had identified him as the only hitter in Double-A with a strikeout rate below 17 percent and a hard-hit rate (exit velocity of 95 mph or higher) of 45 percent or better, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old isn't a highly touted prospect but he's had a breakout campaign, slashing .302/.341/.587 with six homers in 33 games since his promotion to Double-A Pensacola in the Twins' organization after posting a .290/.333/.533 line at High-A. It remains to be seen what the Marlins' plans are for Diaz, but given their lack of options at first base, a 2020 big-league debut isn't out of the question if he keeps raking in the high minors.
