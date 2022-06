Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he's hit just .193/.231/.391.